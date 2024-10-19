KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery Launches 1st Exclusive Showroom in Guwahati

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has opened its first exclusive showroom in Guwahati, Assam, marking the brand's 48th showroom across India.
Located at S.C. Road, Athgaon, the grand inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, along with Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.
To commemorate this milestone, KISNA is offering special promotional discounts, including up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 20% off on the making charge of gold jewellery.
Adding to the excitement, KISNA’s #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car campaign gives consumers the chance to win one of over 100 cars. To participate, customers must purchase diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth Rs 20,000 or more, or gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia expressed his joy, stating, "Diwali is a time of new beginnings and cherished moments. We are proud to offer consumers in Guwahati a jewellery collection that captures the spirit of the season. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,’ where we aim to be India’s fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman’s dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.”
Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added, “We’re excited to welcome consumers in Guwahati to our new showroom just in time for Diwali. This is a season of celebration, and our collection is crafted to make every occasion special. From exclusive Diwali offers to a luxurious shopping experience, KISNA is here to make this festive season sparkle."
The franchise partner for the Guwahati showroom, Mr. Dilip Prasad, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with KISNA and bring this exceptional brand to the people of Guwahati. The new showroom offers an unparalleled shopping experience, from a wide array of jewellery choices to personalized services. As we head into the festive season, we invite consumers to explore the latest collection and enjoy our exclusive Diwali offers.”
In keeping with KISNA's commitment to social responsibility, the brand organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to the community.
With its exclusive collection and festive offers, KISNA aims to make this Diwali a sparkling celebration for its customers in Guwahati.