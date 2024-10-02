Novotel Guwahati Drives Sustainability Forward with New EV Fleet

Novotel Guwahati has taken a huge leap towards sustainability by adding electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet, becoming the first five-star property in Northeast India to do so. This initiative is part of the hotel’s broader commitment to supporting the environment and engaging with the local community.
Recently, Novotel Guwahati introduced two electric cars, marking a major milestone in their commitment to reduce carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation.
In a bid to enhance this initiative, Novotel Guwahati plans to expand its EV fleet by adding two more electric vehicles soon. This initiative not only reflects Novotel’s dedication to sustainable practices but also enhances the guest experience by providing a cleaner, greener travel option.
Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, emphasized the importance of this initiative and said, "At Novotel, we believe in taking tangible steps toward a more sustainable future. By incorporating electric vehicles into our operations, we aim to minimize our environmental impact while also serving our community. We are also planning to implement various other sustainability initiatives to achieve the Accor goal of 30% reduction in energy consumption by 2030, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability."
The introduction of electric vehicles is just one facet of Novotel Guwahati's broader strategy to promote environmental stewardship. Novotel Guwahati is dedicated to creating a positive impact and encouraging their guests and partners to join us in this journey.
Solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism, Novotel Guwahati bagged the prestigious Green Key certification on Earth Day this year.
This recognition marks Novotel Guwahati as the only hotel in Eastern India and the 7th hotel in India to receive this esteemed accolade. Green Key is a globally recognized eco-label awarded to hospitality establishments that meet stringent criteria for environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
“As the only hotel in Eastern India and the 7th hotel in India to receive the Green Key certification, Novotel Guwahati sets a new standard for sustainable hospitality in the region. This accomplishment highlights the hotel's leadership in environmental conservation and its dedication to creating a positive impact on the local community and ecosystem”, added Manmeet Singh.