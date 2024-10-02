Novotel Guwahati Drives Sustainability Forward with New EV Fleet

Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, emphasized the importance of this initiative and said, "At Novotel, we believe in taking tangible steps toward a more sustainable future. By incorporating electric vehicles into our operations, we aim to minimize our environmental impact while also serving our community. We are also planning to implement various other sustainability initiatives to achieve the Accor goal of 30% reduction in energy consumption by 2030, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability."

The introduction of electric vehicles is just one facet of Novotel Guwahati's broader strategy to promote environmental stewardship. Novotel Guwahati is dedicated to creating a positive impact and encouraging their guests and partners to join us in this journey.