Assam : Covid19 Fresh Cases Drop To 755, Fatalities 11

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Saturday reported 755 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 8,429. The positivity rate of the state is 0.70 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,07,473 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (124), Nalbari (54), Barperta (48), and Golaghat (47).

Meanwhile, 1,169 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,63,261 with a recovery rate of 97.33 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,471 with a fatality rate of 0.95 per cent.

20 fatalities were reported today from Golaghat and Sivasagar three deaths were reported. 2 deaths from Darrang and Kamrup (M). And single death were reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaingaon, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Nagaon.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,78,733.

