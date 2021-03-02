#AssamElections BJP-AGP Top Leaders Meet To Finalise Candidates

In poll-bound Assam, a series of meetings are underway since Tuesday evening between top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to finalise the list of candidates who would be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per sources, the first meeting has already concluded, and the second meeting is underway at the Hengrabari office of BJP in Guwahati. After the list of candidates is prepared, it will be placed in front of the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister and BJP election in-charge for Assam Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Ranjeet Dass, and National General Secretary Dilip Saikia are present at the meetings.

Reportedly, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit the national capital tomorrow to finalise the names of the candidates.

On Monday, AGP leaders had already stated that the list of candidates will be announced by March 5.

