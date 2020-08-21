Assamese Ad Film Makes it Big, Wins Prestigious Award

Noted director Samujjal Kashyap has once again brought laurels to his homeland Assam by directing an Assamese ad film that won gold at the afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2020.

The ad film titled “Maa Ke Sath Maa Ka Darshan” won the gold for the “Best Content Marketing Launch.” The ad was made for Amrit Cement.

The ad, which highlights the plight of the elders during their last days, has been written by Banibrata Goswami.

Created by Be the Bee ad agency, the ad is produced by Kadambari Creations for Amrit Cement.

The ad stars several noted Assamese actors including Rina Bora, Aimee Baruah, Ranjeev Lal Barua, Pankaj Pujari, and Anabil Mahanta. The ad also stars child artist Atharva Arjun Hazarika.