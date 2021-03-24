Top StoriesRegional

Assamese Channels Find Place In ‘Others’ Category On DTH Platform

By Pratidin Bureau
60

A citizen of Assam has raised his concerns to DTH service provider Tata Sky for placing Assamese language based news and infotainment channels pulled together under ‘Others’ category instead of a separate language category.

Taking to his social media handle, Tridiv Hazarika questioned whereas other vernacular languages such as Bengali, Oriya and Punjabi are placed in separate categories, why is Assamese language channels are categorised under “Others”?

Mr. Tridiv Hazarika said such a layout of the menu by Tata Sky reflects that Assamese channels are “miscellaneous non entities” and is an “insult to the sentiments of the people of Assam and the Northeast at large”.

Related News

NDA To Retain Power In Assam: Times Now CVoter Opinion Poll

Assam Reports 41 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

LGBTQ+ Themed Short Films Screened In Guwahati

Assam Polls 2021: 398 Transgenders Eligible To Cast Vote

“This is very sad and hurts the sentiments of the large population who watches these channels both within as well as outside India,” Mr. Hazarika said in a letter to the DTH platform.

In the letter, Mr. Hazarkia has urged the platform for immediate inclusion of the category Assamese in the menu so that viewers can access conveniently.

Meanwhile, Broadcast Audience Regional Council (BARC) in 2020 cited that among regional languages Assamese language channels have witnessed a massive surge of nearly 125 per cent in viewership in the past four years.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Minister Tests Covid +ve

Technology

WhatsApp suggest ways to curb menace of fake news

Regional

TET Mandatory for Madrassa : HC

Top Stories

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 Announced In 20 Languages

Entertainment

Anupam Kher family members test positive

Top Stories

Japanese Encephalitis: Minor dies in Titabor

Comments
Loading...