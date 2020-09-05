Assamese Compulsory Till Class X: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assamese subject has been made compulsory till Class X in English medium schools. He said that the new education policy will revive the mother language it has been made compulsory in the schools.

Addressing the gathering at the 59th Teachers’ Day celebrated at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra, the minister said that new education policy will have five years of education system. He said that from now onwards, students will be able to study in mother language other than Science and Mathematics adding that the students of English medium schools will also have to study Assamese till Class X.

The minister further stated that in the last 5 years, the education system has developed. “Students belonging to BPL class need not have to worry about admission in schools. From Class IX to university level, the admission is free for the students. The government will provide free textbooks from school level to university level,” the minister added.

He further stated that the government has provided free scooty, uniform to the students.

The minister also announced that 1000 new model schools have been constructed in the state.

Meanwhile, 36 students have been felicitated by the Education Minister on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and 16 students have also been felicitated with inspirational award.

The state government has also awarded 10 schools for best performances. The schools are:

1. Guwahati Refinery High School

2. Jorhat Borhola Higher Secondary School

3. Cachar Pranbana NDA Vidyamandir

4. Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary Bohumukhi School

5. Paschim Chamata High School

6. Khandajan Model High School of Darrang

7. Hindi-English High School of Tinsukia

8. Hilapakari High Madrassa of Barpeta

9. Somoria Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kamrup

10.Rangapathar Adarsha High School, Charaideo