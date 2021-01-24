Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Director Kripal Kalita Bags IFFI Award

In a proud moment for Assam, filmmaker and director Kripal Kalita has won the “Special Mention” award for the film “Bridge” at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The film ‘Bridge’ starring Shivarani Kalita and Anindita Das, has been produced by Savita Devi and Rama Kumar Das. The cinematography has been done by Ramen Rabha.

Meanwhile, Danish film “Into the Darkness” won the prestigious Golden Peacock award for the “Best Film” at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Tzu-Chuan Liu for (Silent Forest), Polish actor Zofia Stafiej (I Never Cry) won the best male and female actor award at the film festival.

