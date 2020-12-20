Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Part Of IFFI’s Indian Panorama Line-Up

The 51st International Film Festival of India has announced the selection and line-up of the Indian Panorama films to be showcased at the festival from January 16-24 next year in Goa.

The Indian film in Assamese ‘Bridge’ by Kripal Kalita is one of the 23 films that would be shownat the festival.

Besides, the Assamese film, Bobby Wahengbam’s Manipuri feature length film ‘Eigi Kona’ is the other feature film from the northeastern region that has been selected in the same section.

Another Manipuri film, “Highways of Life” by Maibam Amarjeet Singh has been chosen for screening in the non-feature film section.

Information and Broadcasting Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the titles of the 23 feature and 20 non-feature films that will be screened at the eight day long international film festival.

The list of feature films was selected by a jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan and the non-feature jury was headed by documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar.