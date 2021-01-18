Top StoriesEntertainmentRegional

Assamese film ‘Bridge’ To Be Screened Today At 51st IFFI Goa

By Pratidin Bureau
44

The Indian film in Assamese ‘Bridge’ by Kripal Kalita is one of the 23 films as part of line-up of the Indian Panorama films to be showcased at the 51st International Film Festival of India festival from January 16-24 in Goa.

Bridge has been selected for the main competition section of Indian Panorama this year.

The film will be screened at  1300 hours today at INOX 2 in Panaji.

Today, January 17, 2021, at 01 o’clock in the morning, the film will be screened at Inox 2, Goa.

Director Kripal Kalita, producer Rama Kumar Das, actresses Shivarani Kalita and  Anindita Das are present at the screening event.

The film has been produced by Savita Devi and Rama Kumar Das. The cinematography has been done by Ramen Rabha.

Recently, the Golden Jury International Film Festival bagged the best film on social issues.

Besides, Bridge, Bobby Wahengbam’s Manipuri feature length film ‘Eigi Kona’ is the other feature film from the northeastern region that has been selected in the same section. Another Manipuri film, “Highways of Life” by Maibam Amarjeet Singh has been chosen for screening in the non-feature film section.

