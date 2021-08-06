Assamese Film ‘God on The Balcony’ Bags 3 Nominations at IFF of Melbourne

Skilled filmmaker Biswajeet Bora’s Assamese film ‘God on the Balcony’ has bagged top three nominations at 12th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021, one of the biggest international Indian film festivals outside the country.

IFFM 2021 announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony recently. ‘God on the Balcony’ was nominated for Best Indie film, Best Director (Biswajeet Bora) and Best Actor (Harish Khanna).

The festival, which is presented by the Victorian government, is an annual festival that takes place in Melbourne, Australia, and showcases the best of Indian films and the subcontinent that year.

In its 12th edition to be held this month, the IFFM 2021 has gone virtual as well as physical due to the global pandemic. With over 100 films whose screening will be held during the event, this will be a celebration of diversity and the best of Indian cinema in all its forms.

It is a proud moment is that ‘God on the Balcony’, starring Harish Khanna and directed by Biswajeet Bora and produced by Nurul Sultan, will compete with some extraordinary films of 2021 such as ‘Ludo’ directed by Anurag Basu, the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’ directed by Amit Masukar, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ (Tamil) starred and produced by Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara.

Among this year’s best documentaries feature some of the most compelling stories including ‘Shut Up Sona’, ‘W.O.M.B’, ‘About Mumma’ among others.

Winners of Best Film, Best Indie Film, and Best Documentary each win state-of-the-art camera from Black Magic Design apart from the award. Another key highlight is that the Best Film winner automatically gets a nomination nod under the Best Asian Film category at the annual prestigious AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards).

‘God on the Balcony’ will have its Australian premiere on August 21 at HOYTS Docklands theatre at Melbourne and ‘The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021’ award ceremony will take place virtually on August 21.

