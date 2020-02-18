Assamese Film Producer Pranjal Bharali Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
Pranjal Bharali
Renowned producer of the Assamese film industry Pranjal Bharali passed away on Tuesday morning at Nemcare Hospital.

Many Assamese films like Maa Tumi Ananya, Jonda Iman Gunda, Churen Suror Putek etc. have been produced by Bharali.

He was admitted to Nemcare Hospital since February 14 and breathed his last at 5.45 AM today. Bharali was suffering from a chronic disease.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed grief on the sad demise of Bharali.

The film fraternity also condoled the death of Bharali saying it an irreparable loss to the film industry.

