Assamese Movie ‘Bridge’ Wins Best Social Film Award

An Assamese Movie, ‘Bridge’, has won the award for best social film at Golden Jury International Film Festival held in Mumbai. The film is written and directed by Kripal Kalita and produced by Rama Kumar Das and Sabita Devi.

The film is slated to screen in the South-East Film festival and Light of Film Festival, Pinewood Studio held in the United States and London respectively.

The film tells the story of a struggling woman residing on the banks of Brahmaputra tributary in rural Assam. It depicts a true story based on a real incident that took place during the infamous Assam floods.

It reflects the havoc and tremendous devastation caused by floods and the invincible optimism of the flood victims against the destruction caused by the natural disaster.

The film was also selected in the Indian Panorama category for the 51st International Film Festival of India.