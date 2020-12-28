Top StoriesRegional

Assamese Movie ‘Bridge’ Wins Best Social Film Award

By Pratidin Bureau
78

An Assamese Movie, ‘Bridge’, has won the award for best social film at Golden Jury International Film Festival held in Mumbai. The film is written and directed by Kripal Kalita and produced by Rama Kumar Das and Sabita Devi.

The film is slated to screen in the South-East Film festival and Light of Film Festival, Pinewood Studio held in the United States and London respectively.

The film tells the story of a struggling woman residing on the banks of Brahmaputra tributary in rural Assam. It depicts a true story based on a real incident that took place during the infamous Assam floods.

Related News

Gujarat: 3 Siblings Rescued From Room After A Decade

Golaghat: Couple Who Returns from UK Tests COVID-19+

33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala to Join BJP Tomorrow

It reflects the havoc and tremendous devastation caused by floods and the invincible optimism of the flood victims against the destruction caused by the natural disaster.

The film was also selected in the Indian Panorama category for the 51st International Film Festival of India.

You might also like
Regional

Four Assamese earns ‘Iron Man Malaysia 2018’ title

Top Stories

Joe Biden Breaks Obama’s 2008 count with 70 Million Votes

Top Stories

Azam Khan in trouble for Jayaprada remark

Top Stories

FB Accused of Spying Instagram Users

Entertainment

Country Singer Joe Diffie Dies of Covid-19

Regional

3 Arrested in connection with Hajua TE Firing Case

Comments
Loading...