An Assamese short film “A Little Sunshine” directed by Sumon Dowerah under the banner Sun Production has been awarded Best Indian Short Film in the 2nd Uruvatti International Film Festival.

The film has also been selected in another film festival, 11th Pune Short Film Festival .

Dr Amar Jyoti Choudhury, Arpana Dutta Chowdhury, Debasish Borthakur have casted in the short film.

The film has been produced by Dr. Hitesh Baruah along with executive producer Dr. Nabanita Baruah.