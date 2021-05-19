Top StoriesAssam

Assamese Short-Film ‘Xogun’ To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival

By Pratidin Bureau
33

In yet another achievement for Assam’s filmscape, Utpal Borpujari’s short film ‘Xogun’  in the Assamese language has been selected for the 21st New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The film is based on writer-journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami’s acclaimed short story of the same name which means ‘Vulture’.

‘Xogun’ is one of the 58 films of different formats from across India selected for NYIFF.

As per reports, keeping intact the original story, the adapted screenplay has also been filmed in Goalpara’s Agia area.

The film has been screen at the 14th Signs Festival in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and has also bagged the best short film at the 13th Guwahati International Film Festival.

In view of the pandemic, the film festival will be held virtually from June 4 to 15.

In the last few years, Indian films in Assamese language are being showcased in various film festivals and winning different accolades.

Recently, Biswajeet Bora’s film God on the Balcony has also been selected for screening at NYIFF. The film will be screened at the upcoming 24th Shanghai International Film Festival. The Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 11 to June 20 this year.

