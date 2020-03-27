AssamFightsCovid: 10-20% Salary Cut for Govt Employees

Feeling the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, the Assam government is planning in a deduction of 10% to 20% from the monthly salary of state employees and taking other cost-cutting measures in the face of “extraordinary challenges” from COVID-19.

However, the amount would be credited in their respective accounts with 4.5% interest in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, All Assam Employees Association pledges one day’s salary to Assam Arogya Nidhi to fight against the deadly disease. However, the health workers have been exempted from this purview.