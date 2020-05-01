Assam’s 30 districts declared as ‘Green zone’

3 more Covid-19 patients discharged from Assam hospital, total recovered cases 32

Yes, it is true that Assam’s fights against Coronavirus are still underway but during this pandemic period good news stories help give hope to people. One of such good stories is that four states including Tripura, Goa, Arunachal, and Manipur have become Coronavirus free.

Meanwhile, thirty out of 33 districts in Assam fall under Green Zone, as per the list of Red, Green, and Orange Zones released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The MoHFW list places Assam’s districts of Dhubri, Marigaon, and Goalpara in Orange Zone and all other 30 districts in Green Zone. There is no Red Zone in Assam as per the list.

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is heartening to share 30 out of 33 districts fall under Green Zone, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) categorization of India’s districts. Only 3 are put under Orange zone, and none in Red zone. This is a cause for both cheer, and caution. We need to remain vigilant.

Glad that 3 more patients are being discharged today. # 2 Morigaon patients from MMCH, Ghy # 1 patient from Civil Hosp, Golaghat Additionally, one patient of Nagaland admitted at GMCH, Ghy is also being discharged. Only 9 active cases remain, as on date, Sarma added.