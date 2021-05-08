Assam’s 7th Airport ‘Rupsi’ Takes Off After 38 Years

After 38 years of wait Northeast 15th and Assam’s 7th airport – Rupsi in Kokrajhar has become operational from Saturday starting with a trial flight between Rupsi- Guwahati- Kolkata route by Flybig Airlines.

The first flight is scheduled to arrive at 11.30 am.

In addition, the flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Bookings have been opened by Flybig Airlines.

According to AAI, the airport has been developed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district at a cost of Rs. 69 crore under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN),

Thereafter, in due course of time, other routes such as Agartala in Tripura, Dibrugarh in Assam, Tezu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected with Guwahati and Shillong,