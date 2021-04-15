Assam’s Active COVID Cases Touch 3,613

Assam on Thursday reported 499 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 3,613. Overall the tally of the state has 2,22,367.

Further a death has been reported from Kamrup Metro today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 255 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 64, Kamrup Rural at 31, and Tinsukia at 24. The positivity rate has surged to 2.72 per cent.

Also, 85 cured cases have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,16,284 with a recovery rate of 97.26 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,123.