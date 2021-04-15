Top StoriesRegional

Assam’s Active COVID Cases Touch 3,613

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
83

Assam on Thursday reported 499 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 3,613. Overall the tally of the state has 2,22,367.

Further a death has been reported from Kamrup Metro today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 255 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 64, Kamrup Rural at 31, and Tinsukia at 24. The positivity rate has surged to 2.72 per cent.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics Maybe Cancelled If COVID Situation Worsens

NEET PG Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

Himanta Gets 2nd Dose Of Vaccine Against COVID-19

Over 1,700 Test COVID +VE At MahaKumbh In 5 Days

Also, 85 cured cases have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,16,284 with a recovery rate of 97.26 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,123.

You might also like
Sports

Lord Test: India slowly going out of the game

Regional

Anger Brewing Against NGT

Top Stories

SC Rejects Muharram Processions Plea

World

Voting Begins in Bangladesh Election

Sports

India’s Asian Games silver might turn into Gold

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Comments
Loading...