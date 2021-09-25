Assam’s Ahmed Hasanuzzaman Choudhury Cracks UPSC

Assam’s Ahmed Hasanuzzaman Choudhury cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2020. Son of retired AEGCL Chief General Manager (CGM) Jakir Ahmed Choudhury, Hasanuzzaman has clinched the 283rd position in the exams.

Hasanuzzaman hails from Lakhirband in South Assam’s Hailakandi district and completed his bachelor of engineering from Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The UPSC announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 on Friday. A total of 761candidates – 545 men and 216 women – have been recommended for appointment.

The candidature of 151 candidates is provisional.

The Commission has released the list of candidates who will now join various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS.

Shubham Kumar, B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay has topped the list while Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal is the topper among the women candidates securing overall 2nd rank.

The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women.

