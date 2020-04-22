Assam’s Aruni Kashyap in JCB Prize for Literature jury panel

India’s highly coveted literary award, the JCB Prize for Literature, announced the jury for this year’s prize on Wednesday. Assam writer and translator Aruni Kashyap is one of the jury members announced today.

The panel will be chaired by Leela Samson, Bharatanatyam dancer, former chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, and author. Apart from Aruni Kashyap and Leela Samson, cultural theorist and author Tejaswini Niranjana, playwright and director Ramu Ramanathan and head of the Arts & Culture portfolio at Tata Trusts Deepika Sorabjee are the members of the panel.

The jury will announce the longlist of ten titles on September 1st, followed by the shortlist of five titles on September 25. The winner of the Rs. 25-lakh prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 7, 2020. If the winning work is a translation, the translator will be awarded an additional Rs. 10 lakh. Each of the five shortlisted authors will receive Rs. 1 lakh; if a shortlisted work is a translation, the translator will receive Rs. 50,000.

It may be mentioned here that Aruni Kashyap writes and translates in both English and Assamese. His books included ​‘His Father’s Disease and Other Stories, The House With a Thousand Stories,’ and Noikhon Etia Duroit. His poetry collection,​ There is No Good Time for Bad News, was a finalist for the 2018 Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize and the 2018 Four Way Books Levis Award in Poetry. Aruni won the Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship for Creative Writing to the University of Edinburgh, and has penned short stories, poems, and essays for the Oxford Anthology of Writings from Northeast, The Kenyon Review, The New York Times, and The Guardian UK, amongst others.