The COVID-19 death in Assam mounted to 973 with two more persons succumbed to the disease on Saturday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Gogoi (52) of Jorhat and Khirubala Barman (65) of Chirang.

“Sad to share the demise of 2 #COVID patient today~ Late Ranjan Gogoi (52) of Jorhat and Late Khirubala Barman (65) of Chirang,” tweeted Himanta.