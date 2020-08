The passing away of seven coronavirus infected in Assam on Saturday evening has pushed the state’s death tally to 182.

State health minister Himanata Biswa Sarma confirmed it through his Twitter handle, “Demise of 7 COVID patients~Late Sarita Devi Jain (50) of Bongaigaon; Late Abdul Wadud (58) of Darang; Late Himangshu Ranjan Das (55) of Karimganj; Late Foyaz Ahmed Laskar (66) of Hailakandi; Late Nirmal Tamvli (72) Late Mridul Khanikar (54) of Dibrugarh; Late Bharati Hazarika (65) of Nagaon”.