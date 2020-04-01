Assam’s COVID-19 Positive Case Reaches 5

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam’s total positive cases of COVID-19 reached 5 after four other person’s samples tested positive at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), announced state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the four persons were present at the Nizamuddin Markaz event at New Delhi. The identified persons are Mohammad Arshad Ali (19) from Nalbari, Mohammad Hazrat Ali (60) from Jagiroad, Mohammad Nuruddin Ali (55) and Jonab Ali (46) both from Jagiroad.

The minister also announced that 196 samples have been collected and that several are tested positive in the screening.

The Minister further stated that till evening more persons might be tested positive of COVID-19.

