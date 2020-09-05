Assam’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Climbs to 76.48%

A total of 92717 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Assam so far after 2,020 patients have been discharged from the hospital on Friday. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 76.48%.

With 28,159 active patients, the state registered 1,21,224 positive cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 345 patients succumbed to the disease as of date.

Notably, 2,891 new cases have been registered on Friday with the highest number of cases detected in Kamrup Metro with 670.

The cases have been detected out of the 39347 tests done in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state is 7.34%