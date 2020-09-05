Assam’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Climbs to 76.48%

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative image
1

A total of 92717 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Assam so far after 2,020 patients have been discharged from the hospital on Friday. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 76.48%.

With 28,159 active patients, the state registered 1,21,224 positive cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 345 patients succumbed to the disease as of date.

Related News

Senior AGP Leader Prafulla Kr Mahanta Hospitalized

Assam: 2891 New Covid-19 Cases

Indian, Russian Navies Begins Defence Exercise

Assam: 15 More Succumb To Covid-19

Notably, 2,891 new cases have been registered on Friday with the highest number of cases detected in Kamrup Metro with 670.

The cases have been detected out of the 39347 tests done in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state is 7.34%

You might also like
Regional

Forest Department Fails To Capture Miscreants In Charaideo

Top Stories

Rag tag Assam Border police for post NRC?

Top Stories

Assam readies 2000 beds to fight Corona

Regional

Guwahati to host IPL matches on Apr 5 & Apr 9

National

Akshay Kumar in a non-political tête-à-tête with PM

Regional

Manash Konwar Remanded to 7 days’ NIA custody

Comments
Loading...