Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 400 Mark with 35 new cases

Assam on Monday crossed 400 marks of COVID-19 tally with 35 new cases. The COVID-19 tally now rose to 427 today, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Out of the 35 cases confirmed on Monday, 18 are from Golaghat, 6 from Kokrajhar quarantine center, 5 from Karimganj, 2 from Tinsukia, 2 reported from Sivasagar, 1 each from Jorhat and Dhemaji.

The health minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ 35 new cases of #COVID19+ confirmed. 18 Golaghat, 6 Kokrajhar quarantine centre, 5 karimganj, 2 Tinsukia, 2 Sivasagar, 1 Jorhat, 1 Dhemaji.”

