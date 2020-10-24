Pratidin ExclusiveTop Stories

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 203967

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam’s COVID-19 Tally reached 203967 after 258 new cases have been detected on Saturday. The positivity rate dipped to 2.10 percent in the state, tweeted Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Of the new cases, Kamrup (M) reported 66 cases. The cases have been detected out of the 12263 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 2948 patients have been discharged today after recovery taking the active cases to 20271 while 902 people succumbed to the disease so far in the state.

With the new recovery and cases detected today, the percentage of recovery and active stood at 89.61 % and 9.94% respectively.

