Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 211040

Assam registered 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the tally to 211040. The new cases have been detected out of the 22790 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, informed Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Of the new cases, 48 cases have been reported from Kamrup (M). However, the positivity rate in the state stands at 0.77 percent.

On the other hand, 206875 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 percent while the rate of active cases stood at 1.51 percent.

Moreover, the state has not registered any death case on Thursday.