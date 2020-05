In yet another development, Assam’s COVID-19 tally reached 214 after two new cases have been reported from Jorhat quarantine center on Friday.

The two persons belong from Sivasagar and were in Jorhat quarantine center, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said in a tweet, “Alert ~ Two persons from Sivasagar in quarantine at our Jorhat center are found #COVID19 +”