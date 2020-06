Assam on Saturday registered 81 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 2324, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “Alert ~ 81 new cases of #COVID19+ 40 Hojai, 9 Dhemaji, 7 Barpeta, 7 Nagaon, 4 Biswanath, 4 Airport, 3 Sonitpur, 2 K Anglong, 2 Tinsukia, 1 Morigaon, 1 D’garh, 1 Lkhmpur.”

Update 11:35 PM /June 6/Day's total 81 pic.twitter.com/VhsVfF8q6G — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2020

