On Saturday Assam registered 76 new COVID-19 cases, taking Northeast India’s most populous state’s tally to 2473. Through his twitter handle, Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote:

Alert ~ 76 new #COVID19+ cases 23 Dhubri, 22 Darrang,12 Kamrup Metro, 7 Dibrugarh, 5 Barpeta, 3 Dhemaji, 2 Sonitpur, 2 Bongaigaon

With the addition of the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand in 1878 and 588 discharged.