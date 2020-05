Another two persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam taking the tally to 104. The two persons tested positive are from Golaghat, tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma tweeted, “Alert ~ Two persons have tested #COVID19 + in Golaghat.”

↗️Total cases 104

↗️Recovered 41

↗️Active cases 58

↗️Deaths 3

↗️Migrated 2



Update 3.20 pm / May 18#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/AjJ5kWT84Q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2020

With the new cases, the active cases have gone up to 58.