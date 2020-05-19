Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises To 141

Assam registered six more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening taking the state’s tally to 141.

“6 new #COVID + cases confirmed. Out of the 3 from Guwahati, 2 are related to a cancer patient who lost his life at GMCH (wife & daughter). 2 patients are from Karimganj and one from Sarusajai quarantine centre”; this was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.



With the six new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 141, recovered-41, deaths-4, and migrated-2.