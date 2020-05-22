Assam’s Covid-19 Tally Rises to 230

Assam registered another eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 230. 1 patient who is at MMCH under quarantine, 1 patient of SMCH, 6 persons in Cachar with travel history; all in quarantine.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet said, “Alert ~ Eight cases of #COVID19 confirmed, as per details below – 1 patient who is at MMCH under quarantine, 1 patient of SMCH, 6 persons in Cachar with travel history; all in quarantine. Total count 230; active cases are at 169”

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 169.

It may be mentioned that the health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.