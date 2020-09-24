Assam’s COVID Deaths Cross 600

Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered another 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 608.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 11 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 11 deaths, two cases each were reported from Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural while one case was reported from Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Karimganj, and Udalguri.

The deceased details are:

Late Krishna Chakraborty (47) of Dibrugarh; Ramen Borah (74) of Dibrugarh; Late Toibullah Ansari (85) of Lakhimpur; Late Biseswar Roy Choudhury (68) of Morigaon; Late Ratan Deka (59) of Kamrup Rural; Late Mahipal Kalita (60) of Kamrup Metro; Late Inamul Hague (80) of Kamrup Metro; Late Lakhi Kalita (70) of Kamrup Rural; Late Biren Duwarah (74) of Golaghat; Late Swapan Deb (50) of Karimganj; Late Purna Deka (38) of Udalguri

