Assam’s COVID Tally Crosses 1,000-Mark With 246 New Cases

Assam on Thursday reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike this year, taking the active caseload to 1,023, while the overall cases have touched 2,19,272.

In addition, a death due to the virus infection occurred.

With the recovery of 68 patients today, the total number of recoveries are 2,15,790 cases. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.41 per cent at present.

Out of the new cases today, Kamrup shared the highest with 128 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 26, Kamrup Rural at 12 cases, and Tinsukia at 10. A total of 22,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Today’s positivity rate is 1.07 per cent.

The total cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted are 73,55,468 and were tested per million population of 2.14 lakhs.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.51 per cent with 1, 112 cases, while, COVID positive patients who died for other reasons are 1,347.