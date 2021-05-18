Assam’s Declining Case Positivity Rate Shows Covid Is Being Contained

In a major sigh of relief, Assam’s Covid caseload positivity rate has seen a sharp dip from 9.2 per cent to 6.47 percent in the last six days, with the state recording 5,835 fresh cases on Tuesday evening.

The active caseload of the state has now touched 46,393.

Medical experts and doctors have been concerned about Assam reaching the peak of the devastating second wave; however, the decline in positivity rate reflects a ray of hope for the state.

Health minister Keshab Mahanta tweeted the summary of the Covid figures of the state today.

“Summary of 18/5/2021 Today’s Total 5835 Overall Positivity Percentage (5835 cases out of 90251 test done = 6.47%) Kamrup(M) 921 Death 73 Recovery Rate 85.31%,” Mr. Mahanta tweeted.

Recovery Rate 85.31% — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) May 18, 2021

According to the National Health Mission data on Tuesday, Assam has registered 4,311 discharges and the recovery rate has touched 85.31 percent with total recoveries of 2,90,774 so far.

Further, 90,251 Covid tests were conducted today, of which the highest cases have been detected from Kamrup Metro (921), Nagaon (451), Dibrugarh (445), and Kamrup Rural (410).

The state has been conducting Covid tests rigorously and so far a total of 96,74,434 tests were conducted.

Moreover, there has been a decrease of cases in Kamrup Metro as well. The district has reported less than 1000 cases today. In the last ten days, the district has reported 12,378 cases.

The state reported 73 deaths today, and total death count of the state is 2,344 with a death rate of 0.69 per cent.

The district wise death count of today is: Kamrup Metro (16), Kamrup Rural (7) Cachar (6), Dibrugarh (6), Hojai (5), Sonitpur (5), Barpeta (4), Darrang (3), Nagaon (3), Baksa (2), Bongaigaon (2), Golaghat (2), Hailakandi (2), Lakhimpur (2), Udalguri (2), Biswanath (1), Goalpara (1), Jorhat (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Morigaon (1), Tinuskia (1).