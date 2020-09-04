Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam’s Economy In Bad Shape

By Pratidin Bureau
The economy of the state isn’t doing quite good.

This was suggested today by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press meeting.

Speaking further, he informed that whatever money his party had earmarked for spending on 2021 Assam elections, that sum is getting spent on Assam’s fight against the pandemic.

Saying that there was a smear campaign being run trying to show that the COVID-19 treatment in Assam is not free of cost, Sarma rubbished the authenticity of such campaign.

The Minister, however, added that if a COVID patient undergoes treatment at a private hospital, and then goes to a government hospital for Plasma treatment, he will have to pay for the later.

He further added that only if a patient wants his COVID-19 test result before 24 hours, he will have to pay for it. 

