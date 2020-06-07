Assam’s Educational channel ‘Gyan Brikshya’ available on Jio Tv

The government of Assam has launched a local education channel “Gyan Brikshya” on May 25 and is available through cable channels of GTPL and Prag channel (available through cable, not on satellite).

Jio has now tied up with the Assam govt and the channel will now be available on JioTV. The channel will be used for academic purposes and classes will be conducted by various expert teachers. There will be both live and recorded classes as per the academic calendar.

The benefits of hosting GYAN BRIKSHYA channel on Jio TV are as under :