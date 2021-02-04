Top StoriesRegional

Assam’s First Heliport Launched In Majuli

By Pratidin Bureau
75

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the state’s first heliport in Majuli district.

The heliport can accommodate landing of three helicopters.

The heliport located in Keralagaon area of Majuli was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

Related News

“AASU No Longer An Apolitical Organisation”: Atul Bora

Nagaland CM Appointed NERPC Chairman

Brig. Bardoloi Memorial Cricket Tournament Inaugurated

World Cancer Day |2 In 10 Guwahatians To Develop Cancer…

The chief minister also inaugurated a guest house, constructed at a cost of Rupees 50 lakh and laid the foundation for the infrastructure improvement project of Sankarjyoti High School with a financial outlay of Rs 25 lakh.

Sonowal said the state government made de heliport would boost the tourism sector in the world’s largest river island. Furthermore, in this month, two Ro-Pax ferries will also become operational

The chief minister added steps are being taken to improve road infrastructure and construction of a bridge between Jorhat and Majuli.

He also mentioned that the besides technical bid already being functional the financial bid will take off soon.

You might also like
Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

Brisk Polling in Eastern Region By-Polls

Regional

Rameswar Teli’s first home visit post MP election

Regional

JE claims one more in Bihpuria

National

Five Rafale Jets To Land at Ambala Today

Top Stories

Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

Comments
Loading...