Assam’s First Heliport Launched In Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the state’s first heliport in Majuli district.

The heliport can accommodate landing of three helicopters.

The heliport located in Keralagaon area of Majuli was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

The chief minister also inaugurated a guest house, constructed at a cost of Rupees 50 lakh and laid the foundation for the infrastructure improvement project of Sankarjyoti High School with a financial outlay of Rs 25 lakh.

Sonowal said the state government made de heliport would boost the tourism sector in the world’s largest river island. Furthermore, in this month, two Ro-Pax ferries will also become operational

The chief minister added steps are being taken to improve road infrastructure and construction of a bridge between Jorhat and Majuli.

He also mentioned that the besides technical bid already being functional the financial bid will take off soon.