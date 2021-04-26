Top StoriesRegional Assam’s First Woman IAS Parul Das Dies Of COVID-19 By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Apr 26, 2021 218 Share Parul Das, the first woman IAS of Assam, has succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. Das was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but died of complications. Parul Das was also the former Additional Chief Secretary of Assam. Related News Karnataka Govt Announces 14-Days Lockdown from April 27 Apr 26, 2021 Delhi To Provide Free COVID Vaccine For All Above 18 Years Apr 26, 2021 3 Oxygen Generation Plants To Be Installed In Meghalaya Apr 26, 2021 R Ashwin Withdraws From IPL To ‘Support Family’ Amid… Apr 26, 2021 218 Share