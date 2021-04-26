Top StoriesRegional

Assam’s First Woman IAS Parul Das Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
218

Parul Das, the first woman IAS of Assam, has succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Das was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but died of complications.

Parul Das was also the former Additional Chief Secretary of Assam.

Related News

Karnataka Govt Announces 14-Days Lockdown from April 27

Delhi To Provide Free COVID Vaccine For All Above 18 Years

3 Oxygen Generation Plants To Be Installed In Meghalaya

R Ashwin Withdraws From IPL To ‘Support Family’ Amid…

You might also like
Regional

Ripun Bora slams BJP over unlawful detention of foreigners

National

CCI covers Imran Khan’s portrait

Regional

Assam tableau to showcase ‘Sualkuchi’ on Republic Day

Regional

SI Exam Scam: PK Dutta Sent To 6-Day CID Custody

National

Tawang : Indian Army Saves Eight Lives

Top Stories

Arunachal: 53% Voter Turnout In Municipal, Panchayat Polls

Comments
Loading...