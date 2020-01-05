Assam’s fisherman Simanta likely to be released by Pakistan

Assam’s fisherman, Simanta Saikia, who was arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Forces on November 28, 2018, is likely to be released. According to sources, Simanta along with 20 other fishermen from India is likely to be released by the Pakistani authorities on January 6.

Simanta hails from Assam’s Merapani area and he along with 20 other fishermen from India were arrested for allegedly straying into Pakistan’s territorial waters.

They were working as anglers in a Gujarat based company. In an attempt to hunt fish, the fishermen crossed the border and entered into Pakistan waters in the Arabian Sea.

The family had sought Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s help for his release from a Pakistan jail. The Assam government, in turn, approached the external affairs ministry.

It may be mentioned here that fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested for straying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in the Arabian sea. Also, many young boys from Assam work in Gujarat as migrant workers.