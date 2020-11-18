Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Turns 48 Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Zubeen Garg
1

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg turned 48 on Wednesday. The singer celebrated his pre-birthday at Ayursundra Hospital in Guwahati and announced that he has taken the responsibility of treating 5 patients of the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He visited Ayursundra Superspecialty Hospital with his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Tuesday and visited various wards of the hospital and as a token of love, he gifted fruit baskets to the patients admitted in the hospital on the occasion of his birthday.

Zubeen Garg, in a very humane gesture, announced that he would pay for all the expenses and foot the bill of 5 critically ill patients in the hospital. The singer said, “I have organized a Yoga competition at my home in Kharghuli on the occasion of my birthday tomorrow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have not organized any special celebration this year. Zubeen Garg fan club will be celebrating my birthday in different districts of Assam, some of them are organizing dance, art competitions.”

Related News

Patricia Mukhim Resigns from Editors Guild of India

242 New COVID Cases In Assam, 2 Deaths

I&B Ministry Asks Digital Media To Limit FDI To 26%

Shiv Sena Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On Death Anniversary

You might also like
Regional

Liquor syndicate: Father-son duo attacked in Bokakhat

Regional

Assam’s Self Help Groups boost rural production amid Lockdown

Business

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group executive chairman

Top Stories

Assam declares public holiday on Srimanta Sankardeva’s tithi

Regional

PM Modi to visit Assam on feb 9, confirms Himanta

Regional

Meghalaya Registers Another Case of COVID-19, Total 15

Comments
Loading...