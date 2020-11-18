Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Turns 48 Today

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg turned 48 on Wednesday. The singer celebrated his pre-birthday at Ayursundra Hospital in Guwahati and announced that he has taken the responsibility of treating 5 patients of the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He visited Ayursundra Superspecialty Hospital with his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Tuesday and visited various wards of the hospital and as a token of love, he gifted fruit baskets to the patients admitted in the hospital on the occasion of his birthday.

Zubeen Garg, in a very humane gesture, announced that he would pay for all the expenses and foot the bill of 5 critically ill patients in the hospital. The singer said, “I have organized a Yoga competition at my home in Kharghuli on the occasion of my birthday tomorrow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have not organized any special celebration this year. Zubeen Garg fan club will be celebrating my birthday in different districts of Assam, some of them are organizing dance, art competitions.”

