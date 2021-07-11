Assam’s ‘Kazi Nemu’ Finds Its Way To London Markets

Great news for Assam farmers and agripreneurs as ‘Kazi Nemu’, the most favorite ingredient in Assamese cuisine, has made its way to the markets of London in Great Britain.

‘Kazi Nemu’ or Assam lemon is now available to purchase in a number of supermarkets in London.

A consignment of ‘Kazi Nemu’ approximately of 6 metric tons (MT) was exported to London from Assam between December 2020 and January 2021.

The consignment of the lemons was apparently cultivated by farmers in Tinsukia district.

Apart from being refreshing in taste, the ‘Kazi Lemon’ is also rich in Vitamin C and helps in human immunity.

Earlier, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce, had informed on the same.