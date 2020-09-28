Top StoriesRegional

Assam’s Lone Female CM Syeda Anwara Taimur No More

By Pratidin Bureau
Former CM of Assam and the only woman CM of the state, Syeda Anwara Taimur, breathed her last on September 28 in Australia. She was 83, and was reportedly suffering from chest pain.

Taimur, who was living in Australia for the past four years with her son, had served as the acting CM of Assam from 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981.

A leading member of the Indian National Congress, she was elected as an MLA four times.

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grief over the demise of Taimur.

Terming her death as a big loss for Assam, he tweeted, “A big loss for us all as former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur breathed her last. An able administrator and affable people’s person, Syeda Mam was the only woman CM of Assam. A 4-term MLA, she had an illustrious political career spanning over 4 decades. My prayers & condolences.”

