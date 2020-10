In yet another feat achieved by a person from Northeast India, Lorence Kachari’s Lorence Kachari Films has presented the first single of Sheena Osman (an Indian Canadian singer and lyricist).

Named “Let You Go”, the video features Danny Fernandes. The video has been shot by New Wave Visual.

Kachari, an aspiring filmmaker from Northeast India, had earlier shot to fame in 2015 by directing a music video for Diphu-based rock band, Celestial Sphere.