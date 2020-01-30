Assam’s promising swimmer battling with Cancer | NEEDS YOUR HELP

13-year-old Ankit Bora, a promising swimmer from Assam’s Jorhat district, has been battling with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (A type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells).

According to doctors, he is in urgent need of bone marrow transplant. He was detected with acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently at a Guwahati based hospital. Doctors asked his parents to admit him in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for further treatment.





THE FAMILY NEEDS A HUGE AMOUNT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

“I need a huge amount of financial assistance. And it’s difficult for my family to bear all the expenses. We will be grateful if the state government or people come out to help in some way. – Ankit’s father said.

Pratidin Time has initiated a campaign and informed everyone how serious the issue was and how any contribution would go a long way towards the campaign. The group had appealed to its readers and viewers to contribute a bit to the treatment of Ankit Bora.

Account details

Surjya Kumar Borah

A/C no : 50100071374432

IFSC- HDFC0000753