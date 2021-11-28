Assam’s Ramen Boro Wins Gold Medal at SAFAS

By Pratidin Bureau
Ramen

Assam had one of its best days in the SAFAS as it secured a gold medal through Ramen Boro in the category of Wushu.

The 2nd International Games 2021 of South Asian Federation of All Sports (SAFAS) was held in Kathmandu in Nepal on November 27, 2021.

Passed out from Cotton University, Boro was also providing martial arts training to the students of the university.

Self-confidence and hard work are the keys to success and Boro proved the same.

