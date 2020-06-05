Assam’s Self Help Groups boost rural production amid Lockdown

The Panchayat & Rural Development officials said that during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, over 11 thousand SHGs produced 68.68 lakh masks and more than 52.22 lakh maskes were sold for Rs. 11.87 crore. Besides, more than 79 thousand SHG members earned 8.15 crore by selling vegetables, fruits, milk, egg, poultry meat and fish during lockdown.

They informed that as many as 48.35 lakh people were provided Job Cards in Assam and out of this around 42.17 % are female workers. They also informed that under social security programme, the department is providing pension to over 22.84 lakh beneficiaries in different Central and State schemes.

Apart from this, during lockdown, over 4.18 lakh poor families not having National Food Security Act ration card were provided with Rs. 1000 each. Similarly, under PMAY (G), more than 2.70 lakh houses were constructed since 2016-17. During 2019-20, allocation for construction of over 3.65 lakh houses is received for the financial year 2020-21.

The officials also informed that four initiatives namely Amar Gaon Amar Arthaniti, Amar Mati Amar Kheti, Amar Pukhuri Amar Maas and Mukhya Mantrir Divyangjan Atma Nirvar Achani are proposed to be taken up under MGNREGA in convergence with ASLRM and other departments. They said that these initiatives will help in creating sustainable assets for enhancing livelihood security directly linked to agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fishery and livestock.

Moreover, an initiative titled SAMPARKA (Software Application for Migrated people to Assam for Rejuvenating Karma Abhiyan) to systematically capture data of migrant workers who returned to Assam in view of coronavirus induced lockdown is also developed.

The software will collect data on various parameters and share the same with Government departments for further action and drafting policies.