Assam’s Shivangi Sharma, Astha Choudhury Making Waves At National Level

Assam’s daughters have made us proud on various occasions, on the biggest of stages. Lovlina Borgohain’s heroics in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics come to mind when speaking of bringing laurels to the state. Lovlina, who won the bronze in Boxing in women’s 69kg category, has her eyes set on gold in the next edition in 2024.

Similar waves of pride gripped us all when another athlete from Assam, Hima Das, grabbed headlines when she became the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships.

Indeed, the ladies from Assam are making us proud and now in line are two more, Shivangi Sharma and Astha Choudhury. Shivangi, a swimmer, recently bagged three golds in the 74th senior National Aquatic Championships. She won golds in 400m freestyle, 100m free style and 200m freestyle events. In addition, she had already won five golds in the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020. There is no doubt that she is an up and coming star in the making.

Astha Choudhury also a swimmer, stood out winning a gold in 100m butterfly, a silver in 50m butterfly and two bronze in 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle swimming events. Previously, she had broken national records and mentioned having her sights set for 2022 Asian Games.

Without mention, it is pertinent that proper care and support from the government towards the athletes can go a long way in helping to bring more laurels to the state. Recently, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took steps regarding the same. He inaugurated the new Karbi Anglong Sports Association’s complex in Diphu. He also announced plans to set up a sports complex worth 25 crore in Lovlina’s native Sarupathar.

Such infrastructural development in Assam will help shape the sporting future of the state and the country at large. It will encourage the youth to take up sports as a profession. The people of northeast are known for their sporting enthusiasm and this is definitely a way to put the northeast firmly on the map of India.

ALSO READ: ‘Ice Drug’ Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Manipur, 4 Held